Rational Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Rational Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 775,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,435 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Rational Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $43,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,032,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,807,000 after buying an additional 815,598 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,858.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,165,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061,819 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,836,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,906,000 after buying an additional 315,588 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 406.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,135,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318,702 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,172,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,414,000 after acquiring an additional 187,656 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,406,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,123. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $58.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.73 and its 200-day moving average is $56.71. The company has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

