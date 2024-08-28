Rational Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,600 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 617,234 shares of company stock valued at $44,017,734. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

UBER traded down $1.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.63. The company had a trading volume of 10,991,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,782,031. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.09 and a 1-year high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $152.59 billion, a PE ratio of 117.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.33 and a 200-day moving average of $71.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

