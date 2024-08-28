Rational Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Rational Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,435 shares during the quarter. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Rational Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Rational Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $14,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 108,134,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,859,557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418,683 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,167,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 160,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,000 after buying an additional 29,802 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 359.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHI traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $45.80. 378,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,857. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.79 and a 200-day moving average of $44.26. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $45.91.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.