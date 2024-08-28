Rational Advisors LLC Sells 32,200 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Rational Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,200 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in KBR by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at KBR

In other news, insider Jalal Ibrahim sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $2,329,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,550 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on KBR from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of KBR in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com lowered KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on KBR from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

KBR Trading Up 0.0 %

KBR stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.26. 492,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,494. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $49.37 and a one year high of $69.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of -35.03, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.49.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. KBR had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 27.92%. Equities research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. KBR’s payout ratio is -31.25%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Stories

