Rational Advisors LLC Sells 42,500 Shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Rational Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,500 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Manchester United were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Manchester United by 912.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Dnca Finance acquired a new position in Manchester United during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Manchester United during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Manchester United during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in Manchester United during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 23.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MANU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Manchester United from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Manchester United Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Manchester United stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $17.11. The company had a trading volume of 188,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 0.70. Manchester United plc has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average of $16.14.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $173.36 million during the quarter. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%. Research analysts predict that Manchester United plc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

