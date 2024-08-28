Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 2,335 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,165,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 26,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VONG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.62. 80,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,428. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.85 and a 1-year high of $98.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.73.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

