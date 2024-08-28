Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 50 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $47,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1,154.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.00.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE:SHW traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $361.83. The company had a trading volume of 71,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,997. The firm has a market cap of $91.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $326.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.39. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $232.06 and a 52 week high of $362.13.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

