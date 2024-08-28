Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $3,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,227,000. Holistic Financial Partners grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 104,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 86,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 27,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 35,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FTCS traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.86. The stock had a trading volume of 8,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,907. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $71.11 and a 12-month high of $89.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2843 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

