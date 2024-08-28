Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $4,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 31,696.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $362,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Baird R W raised Molina Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $353.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $412.00 to $351.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.00.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total transaction of $339,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,114,260.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total transaction of $339,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,114,260.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total value of $136,182.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,583.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

MOH traded up $3.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $349.48. 10,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,029. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $316.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $282.96 and a 1-year high of $423.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 2.84%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Stories

