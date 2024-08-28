Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.01 Million Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 17.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,260 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,004,151,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 392.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 30,145,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,484,000 after acquiring an additional 24,027,505 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in UBS Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,982,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,522,067,000 after acquiring an additional 7,249,527 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,678,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,059,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,151,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,105 shares during the period.

Shares of UBS Group stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,043. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.16. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $23.23 and a one year high of $32.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.79.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.26 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

