Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $2.94 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Family CFO Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BND remained flat at $74.75 on Monday. 713,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,695,853. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $74.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.27.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.2239 dividend. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.