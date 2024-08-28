Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $850,000 Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 83,754,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,386,168,000 after purchasing an additional 865,120 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,545,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,962,000 after buying an additional 556,802 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 38.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,602,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,464 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,030,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,952,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,077,000 after purchasing an additional 46,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

Shares of CNP stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.03. The company had a trading volume of 683,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,196,734. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $31.57.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

CenterPoint Energy last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CNP shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.73.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

