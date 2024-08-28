Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $939,000 Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,198,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,119,000 after purchasing an additional 572,217 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 310,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6,023.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 154,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,932,000 after acquiring an additional 152,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 73,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $126.15. 28,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,897. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.77 and a fifty-two week high of $126.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

