Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $5,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGDV traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.53. 86,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,684. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.47 and a 52-week high of $35.53.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

