Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 157,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JRM Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 505,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,316,000 after buying an additional 10,404 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 204,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 29,112 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 881,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,233,000 after acquiring an additional 240,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.08.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of EPD traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.47. The company had a trading volume of 199,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,588,035. The company has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $30.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 82.35%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

