Raymond James Trust N.A. Invests $3.17 Million in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $776,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at about $2,724,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $523,000.

Shares of GEV traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $182.03. 315,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,893,273. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.65. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $190.80.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GEV shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Daiwa America raised shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. HSBC began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.83.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

