Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,350,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,690 shares of company stock valued at $14,833,215. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.25.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:FI traded up $0.80 on Monday, hitting $170.61. The stock had a trading volume of 46,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,081. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.24. The stock has a market cap of $99.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $170.68.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

