Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 1,954 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 187.6% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,302,850. The company has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $43.32 and a 1-year high of $61.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,458.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $13,055,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 532,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,820,413.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

