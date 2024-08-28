Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 4,340 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,340 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 93.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $449,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.56. The stock had a trading volume of 201,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,350,581. The firm has a market cap of $71.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $45.88.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on USB

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.