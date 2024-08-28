Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 505 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 227.2% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 57,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at $25,025,153.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TFC stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $44.15. 325,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,349,471. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $45.31. The company has a market cap of $59.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.48, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.89 and a 200-day moving average of $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -157.58%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

