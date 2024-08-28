Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 6,784 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,383 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,784 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 141.4% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Walt Disney from $123.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.95.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.56. 7,369,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,574,595. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $165.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.43, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

