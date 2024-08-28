Raymond James Trust N.A. Trims Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $318.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.21.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

NASDAQ:WTW traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $283.82. The stock had a trading volume of 30,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $201.03 and a 52 week high of $286.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $269.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.23.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 11.24%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.