RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA) Raises Dividend to $1.60 Per Share

RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) declared a 1 dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.602 per share on Wednesday, August 28th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This is a positive change from RB Global’s previous 1 dividend of $1.49.
RB Global Stock Performance
RBA stock traded down C$0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$116.23. The company had a trading volume of 52,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,904. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$108.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$103.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.04. The firm has a market cap of C$21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 46.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. RB Global has a 1-year low of C$80.97 and a 1-year high of C$117.55.
RB Global (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.54 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 6.61%. On average, analysts expect that RB Global will post 4.5936353 earnings per share for the current year.
About RB Global
RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.
