RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Hits New 52-Week High at $294.45

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $294.45 and last traded at $292.78, with a volume of 60073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $294.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Stock Down 0.7 %

About RBC Bearings

The business’s 50-day moving average is $282.45 and its 200-day moving average is $272.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.20 and a beta of 1.34.

(Get Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.