REA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:RPGRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

REA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:RPGRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the July 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

REA Group Stock Down 0.7 %

RPGRY traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 645. REA Group has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $37.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.24 and its 200-day moving average is $31.87.

REA Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from REA Group’s previous dividend of $0.11.

About REA Group

REA Group Limited engages in online property advertising business in Australia, India, and internationally. It provides property and property-related services on websites and mobile applications. The company operates residential, commercial, and share property sites, such as realestate.com.au, realcommercial.com.au, smartline.com.au, makaan.com, housing.com, PropTiger.com, realtor.com, Flatmates.com.au, property.com.au, simpology.com.au, campaignagent.com.au, proptrack.com.au, myfun.com, housing.com, propertygurugroup.com, realtor.com, spacely.com.au, rumah123.com, iproperty.com.sg, 99.co, and 1form.com.au.

