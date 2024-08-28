ReddCoin One Day Volume Reaches $1.45 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and $1.45 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 37.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000166 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00009852 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.26 or 0.00101569 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00009603 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

