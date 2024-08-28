Render Token (RNDR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $130.66 Million

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 27th. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $3.13 billion and approximately $130.66 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Render Token has traded 27.3% higher against the US dollar. One Render Token token can now be purchased for about $5.76 or 0.00009682 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Render Token alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000089 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Render Token

Render Token was first traded on June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 532,219,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,119,001 tokens. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Render Token’s official website is rendernetwork.com. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/rendernetwork/. The official message board for Render Token is rendernetwork.medium.com.

Render Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Render is a decentralized GPU-based rendering platform using blockchain technology. Founded by Jules Urbach, CEO of OTOY, Render’s native cryptocurrency, Render Token (RNDR), facilitates a marketplace for trading GPU power for digital content creation. Users needing rendering services can compensate those offering GPU resources with RNDR. The token also represents the computational work for digital renders, setting the value of rendering work within the Render Network. You can acquire RNDR tokens on various cryptocurrency exchanges and use them within the Render ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Render Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Render Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.