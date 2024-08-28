Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 57,618 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Repligen worth $35,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 206.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Repligen by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 183.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.08 per share, for a total transaction of $248,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,177 shares in the company, valued at $20,495,162.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.08 per share, with a total value of $248,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,495,162.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 1,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.94 per share, with a total value of $201,778.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,348.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

RGEN traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.47. 33,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,203. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 586.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.56. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $110.45 and a one year high of $211.13.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The business had revenue of $154.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.11 million. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.57.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

