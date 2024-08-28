Request (REQ) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $78.04 Million

Request (REQ) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Request has a total market cap of $78.04 million and $1.24 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Request has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00009011 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,174.61 or 1.00167711 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007846 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007730 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000948 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00012090 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,592,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,696,343 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,592,073.8906219 with 768,696,342.5944647 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.11023946 USD and is down -4.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $1,458,154.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

