Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $241.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.95 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ACAD

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of ACAD opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $32.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,575.00 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.88.

Insider Transactions at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 9,534 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $145,679.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,177 shares in the company, valued at $797,264.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 9,534 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $145,679.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,177 shares in the company, valued at $797,264.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 31,747 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $485,094.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,560.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,989 shares of company stock worth $793,914 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 431.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,774,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,940 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $45,187,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $25,342,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,937,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,738,000 after buying an additional 781,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $10,550,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.