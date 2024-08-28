Reviewing Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) and Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF)

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Free Report) and Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spin Master and Acushnet’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spin Master N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Acushnet $2.40 billion 1.77 $198.43 million $2.88 23.40

Acushnet has higher revenue and earnings than Spin Master.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spin Master 0 0 1 0 3.00 Acushnet 0 4 3 0 2.43

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Spin Master and Acushnet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Spin Master presently has a consensus price target of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 87.14%. Acushnet has a consensus price target of $66.43, suggesting a potential downside of 1.66%. Given Spin Master’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Spin Master is more favorable than Acushnet.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.1% of Acushnet shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.6% of Acushnet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Spin Master and Acushnet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spin Master N/A N/A N/A Acushnet 8.03% 20.65% 8.73%

Summary

Acushnet beats Spin Master on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products. The Entertainment segment engages in the creation and production of multi-platform content, stories, and characters in original shows, short-form series, and films. The Digital Games segment is involved in the development of digital games distributed via third-party platform providers. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear. It offers golf balls under the Titleist brand; golf clubs, such as drivers, fairways, hybrids, and irons under the Titleist brand; wedges under the Vokey Design brand; and putters under the Scotty Cameron brand. The company also provides golf bags, headwear, golf gloves, travel products, and other golf accessories. In addition, it offers golf shoes, gloves, golf outerwear, and men’s and women’s golf apparel under the FootJoy brand; and ski, golf, and lifestyle apparel under the KJUS brand name. It sells its products through on-course golf shops and golf specialty retailers, as well as through representatives, other retailers, and online. The company was formerly known as Alexandria Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Acushnet Holdings Corp. in March 2016. Acushnet Holdings Corp. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Fairhaven, Massachusetts.

