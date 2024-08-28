Reviewing Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) & GSV (OTCMKTS:GSVI)

GSV (OTCMKTS:GSVI – Get Free Report) and Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GSV and Diamondback Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Diamondback Energy $9.28 billion 3.74 $3.14 billion $17.74 10.97

Diamondback Energy has higher revenue and earnings than GSV.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSV N/A N/A N/A Diamondback Energy 36.71% 19.36% 11.62%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares GSV and Diamondback Energy's net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings for GSV and Diamondback Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSV 0 0 0 0 N/A Diamondback Energy 1 5 14 1 2.71

Diamondback Energy has a consensus price target of $211.85, indicating a potential upside of 8.88%. Given Diamondback Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Diamondback Energy is more favorable than GSV.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.0% of Diamondback Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 28.7% of GSV shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Diamondback Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Diamondback Energy beats GSV on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GSV

GSV, Inc. is an oil and gas exploration company. It operates oil and gas wells in Louisiana; and oil and gas prospects in Texas. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico. The company also owns and operates midstream infrastructure assets, in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. Diamondback Energy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

