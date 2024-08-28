REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:AIPI) to Issue $1.46 Dividend

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:AIPI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, August 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.4568 per share on Wednesday, August 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th.

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:AIPI opened at $49.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.96. REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $43.52 and a 52-week high of $56.15.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.