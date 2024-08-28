REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.26, Yahoo Finance reports. REX American Resources had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $148.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

REX American Resources Stock Performance

Shares of REX stock opened at $44.85 on Wednesday. REX American Resources has a 52-week low of $35.73 and a 52-week high of $60.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.04. The company has a market capitalization of $785.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of REX American Resources from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

About REX American Resources

(Get Free Report)

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.