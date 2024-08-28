Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Senior Officer Guy Grenier Sells 3,000 Shares

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.98, for a total value of C$116,943.00.

Richelieu Hardware Stock Performance

Shares of RCH opened at C$39.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.93. The firm has a market cap of C$2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.94. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$37.39 and a 12 month high of C$48.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$40.61.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42. Richelieu Hardware had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of C$481.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$481.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 2.0348897 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Richelieu Hardware Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RCH shares. National Bankshares set a C$45.50 target price on Richelieu Hardware and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RCH

About Richelieu Hardware

(Get Free Report)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in Canada and the United States. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; floor protection products; and power tool accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.