Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,898 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 98,007 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,829 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 5,378 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 163.1% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,758 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of RIO traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,419,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,201. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.20. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $59.80 and a 1-year high of $75.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 6.8%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RIO. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. HSBC upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

