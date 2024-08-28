Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Short Interest Update

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a growth of 67.1% from the July 31st total of 16,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of RVSB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.68. 225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,001. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average of $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Riverview Bancorp has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $6.57. The firm has a market cap of $98.80 million, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $17.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Riverview Bancorp in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Riverview Bancorp stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,206 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.38% of Riverview Bancorp worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

