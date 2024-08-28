Robert W. Baird Increases Toro (NYSE:TTC) Price Target to $102.00

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.56% from the company’s previous close.

Toro Stock Up 0.3 %

TTC opened at $90.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.29 and its 200-day moving average is $90.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.93. Toro has a one year low of $77.15 and a one year high of $104.23.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Toro had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Toro will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $1,903,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,479,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Toro by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,491,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,070,000 after acquiring an additional 103,300 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Toro by 334.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 818,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,545,000 after buying an additional 629,820 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the fourth quarter valued at $12,882,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Toro by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 325,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,396,000 after buying an additional 9,371 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

