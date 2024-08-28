Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Gap Up to $18.59

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.59, but opened at $19.50. Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $19.32, with a volume of 114,388 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on RCKT

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.13.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Mark Andrew White sold 3,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $61,700.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,565.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,197,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,680,000 after acquiring an additional 174,716 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,447,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,264,000 after acquiring an additional 843,552 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,984,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,330,000 after purchasing an additional 42,171 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,928,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,577,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,943,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,290,000 after purchasing an additional 314,086 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.