Roth Capital Comments on VAALCO Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:EGY)

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of VAALCO Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 27th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for VAALCO Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for VAALCO Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $116.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.30 million. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EGY. StockNews.com lowered shares of VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on VAALCO Energy from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

VAALCO Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:EGY opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. VAALCO Energy has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $7.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.54 and its 200-day moving average is $6.13. The firm has a market cap of $666.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19.

VAALCO Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,024,145 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,988,000 after purchasing an additional 124,853 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the first quarter valued at about $498,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 550,642 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 221.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 23,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in VAALCO Energy by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 957,194 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 71,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

