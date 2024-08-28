Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report) dropped 16.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 622,743 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 512,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Royal Helium Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.29.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Senior Officer David Thomas Young sold 1,095,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.07, for a total transaction of C$71,188.52. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.
About Royal Helium
Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium land across southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.
