Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 91,333 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 226,880 shares.The stock last traded at $15.69 and had previously closed at $15.48.

Royce Value Trust Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.73.

Royce Value Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royce Value Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Royce Value Trust news, President Christopher D. Clark purchased 3,400 shares of Royce Value Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $51,680.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 36,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,066.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 667,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,128,000 after buying an additional 59,308 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its position in Royce Value Trust by 174.5% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 83,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 52,873 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 938,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 316,767 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 20.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 290,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 48,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 200,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 58,242 shares during the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

