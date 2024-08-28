RSK Smart Bitcoin Market Capitalization Tops $165.82 Million (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $165.82 million and approximately $11.89 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $59,349.89 or 0.98858293 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,035.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $327.82 or 0.00546053 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009727 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.61 or 0.00102619 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.51 or 0.00265692 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00031221 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00040621 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00071753 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,794 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rootstock.io. The official message board for RSK Smart Bitcoin is blog.rsk.co. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 2,793.930055 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 58,773.20363329 USD and is down -1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $11.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

