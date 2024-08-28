RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,000 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Motco grew its stake in shares of RTX by 7.2% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in RTX by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 26,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC grew its position in RTX by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Melius Research lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.47.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,096,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,154,135. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $121.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.71. The firm has a market cap of $160.78 billion, a PE ratio of 47.53, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $938,763.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,111.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total value of $938,763.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,197,111.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,090,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.