RTX (NYSE:RTX) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $119.03 and last traded at $118.86. Approximately 484,719 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 7,168,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Melius Research upped their price target on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.47.

Get RTX alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

RTX Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $158.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.86, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RTX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,191,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,186,520,000 after buying an additional 3,761,246 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in RTX by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 68,394,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,670,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,165 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in RTX by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,309,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932,011 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in RTX by 2.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,938,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,847,000 after acquiring an additional 213,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,674,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,147,000 after buying an additional 677,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

(Get Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.