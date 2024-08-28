Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) Stock Price Down 2%

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP – Get Free Report) shares were down 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$4.50 and last traded at C$4.52. Approximately 30,204 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 63,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.61.

Rupert Resources Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 10.54, a current ratio of 10.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$864.74 million and a P/E ratio of -94.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.52.

Get Rupert Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William Albert Washington purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$143,200.00.

Rupert Resources Company Profile

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily focuses on 100% owned Rupert Lapland Project Area including Ikkari discovery and Pahtavaara mine and mill covering an area of 595km2 located in Northern Finland. Rupert Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rupert Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rupert Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.