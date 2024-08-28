Ryder System (NYSE:R) Sets New 52-Week High at $143.73

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $143.73 and last traded at $143.41, with a volume of 14654 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $142.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on R. Vertical Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ryder System from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens began coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.86.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Ryder System

Ryder System Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.42.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 42.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ryder System news, EVP Francisco Jr. Lopez sold 12,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total transaction of $1,773,543.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,656,570.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Ryder System by 6.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Ryder System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $458,000. Invst LLC grew its holdings in Ryder System by 4.2% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ryder System by 25.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryder System

(Get Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.