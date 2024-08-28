Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.60

Safestore Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.60 and last traded at $11.60, with a volume of 715 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Safestore to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Get Safestore alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SFSHF

Safestore Price Performance

Safestore Company Profile

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78.

(Get Free Report)

Safestore is the UK's largest self storage group with 190 stores on 31 October 2023, comprising 133 wholly owned stores in the UK (including 73 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, and Bristol), 29 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 11 stores in Spain, 11 stores in the Netherlands and 6 stores in Belgium.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.