Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The CRM provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce stock traded down $5.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $258.99. 10,915,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,564,717. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $193.68 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $250.96 billion, a PE ratio of 46.76, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $252.79 and its 200-day moving average is $271.82.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, insider Miguel Milano sold 2,934 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.95, for a total transaction of $771,495.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,122.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 4,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.50, for a total transaction of $1,060,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Miguel Milano sold 2,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.95, for a total value of $771,495.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,122.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 123,764 shares of company stock worth $30,102,367 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $355.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.38.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

