Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The CRM provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Salesforce Price Performance
Salesforce stock traded down $5.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $258.99. 10,915,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,564,717. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $193.68 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $250.96 billion, a PE ratio of 46.76, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $252.79 and its 200-day moving average is $271.82.
Salesforce Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 28.78%.
Insider Activity
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $355.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.38.
View Our Latest Stock Report on CRM
Salesforce Company Profile
Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Salesforce
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.