Salomon & Ludwin LLC Cuts Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC cut its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COF. IMA Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.9% in the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 3,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 1,304.8% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,491.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE COF traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $141.76. 653,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,493,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.45. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $88.23 and a 52-week high of $153.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.14 and its 200-day moving average is $139.90.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.89.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

